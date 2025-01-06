Short: Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" app
Standup comedian Samay Raina is launching an app called "India's Got Latent," inspired by his successful YouTube show of the same name. The app aims to evolve into an OTT platform featuring diverse content, including poetry and rap shows
The app's offerings include "India's Kavya Samrat," a poetry show created with Tape a Tale, and an upcoming rap show featuring hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut and YouTuber Rohan Cariappa
The app's launch follows a controversy involving Rohan Cariappa and MTV Hustle, prompting Raina to offer more alternative and unconventional entertainment formats
The YouTube version of "India's Got Latent" boasts 67 lakh subscribers and has released 12 episodes. Some episodes are exclusive to members who pay a subscription fee
Raina's decision to avoid censorship and adhere to his artistic vision on the app may limit brand partnerships, but it supports his commitment to providing authentic and fresh content
Raina's show has featured a variety of guests, including celebrities like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Badshah, and Rakhi Sawant, as well as other comedians and content creators
Samay Raina is known for his raw and unfiltered content, which may deter some brands from associating with the app. However, the show's popularity has attracted sponsorship from companies like POP UPI and Spinny.
Despite concerns over his edgy humor and strong language, the app is seen as a response to YouTube's revenue-sharing model, offering creators a unique platform for their talents
