Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh join Pokémon GO as brand ambassadors in India

Pokémon GO, a reality mobile game by Niantic, announced Bollywood’s couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, as the brand ambassadors for India. Genelia Deshmukh, a dedicated Pokémon GO player, made an appearance at the 'Pokémon Festivities' in Mumbai, where Pikachu in a saree was introduced to highlight the cultural collaboration. She expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with Pokémon GO.

"As a mom and a proud Indian, the ‘Festival of Light’ event is a beautiful blend of tradition and technology. It’s incredible to see Pokémon GO celebrate Indian culture in such a fun and engaging way, with characters like Pikachu wearing a saree! Pokémon has always been special to me, and Pikachu is also both my kid’s favourite Pokémon. Seeing it in a saree is a wonderful experience and being able to share this joy with my family and the world through such an innovative approach is truly exciting," says Genelia.

Riteish Deshmukh echoed her excitement, adding, "As someone who loves technology and gaming, being part of the Pokémon GO family feels like a natural fit. Playing this game for so long since it came to India in 2016 and now associating with the brand to promote it truly thrills me as it not only encourages fun but also keeps our cultural heritage alive in such an interactive way."

Yuki Kawamura, senior director, strategic partnerships and special projects, Niantic also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We’re incredibly excited to welcome Riteish and Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh to the Pokémon GO family. Their deep connection with Indian culture and passion for gaming makes them the perfect ambassadors. We’re always striving to create experiences that resonate with our diverse player base, and with this unique celebration, we’re bringing a special piece of Indian heritage to our global platform."

As brand ambassadors, Riteish and Genelia will share special videos about their experiences with Pokémon GO.