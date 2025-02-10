Perils of forced marketing: Lessons from PVMA & Jain University fiascos

In today’s business landscape, every marketer is competing to capture the attention of consumers by any means possible. At times, they exceed reasonable limits, overlooking the fundamental principles of advertising. Advertising serves to convey a clear message regarding the values that the brand represents to its audience. It is that simple.

When you lose sight of the principle of clarity, advertising tends to feel forced. Forced marketing ideas aimed solely at attracting attention can lead to negative consequences or result in significant financial losses.

The PVMA campaign: Overdoing in the name of creative ideas

Puma is a recognised brand, and their logo is nearly ingrained in the minds of consumers interested in sports. Recently, they appointed PV Sindhu, a prominent sports icon of India, as their brand ambassador. Even a press meeting with her could have generated the necessary word of mouth, but the marketing team opted to do something ‘out of the ordinary.’

The idea they came up with is something that an established brand would consider carefully before execution—altering their own logo, especially on their shopfront signage. The move certainly went viral on the internet, and people became aware of the brand ambassador.

Implementing such a campaign would have incurred significant costs, and one must consider what return it brings to the brand. It’s merely a modified name on the store sign, one that even lacks a clear pronunciation.

The text lacks clarity and coherence during reading. It resembled the trend of hotels in the south adopting faux names for their restaurants, variations of ‘Saravanabhavan’ and ‘Arya Nivas,’ in the hope that customers would be drawn in by those name boards.

What is the return on investment for such a significant expenditure? The managing director of Puma India stated in an interview, “Quantifying its tangible impact is challenging, but it has undoubtedly strengthened our brand position.”

He also takes responsibility for the idea, claiming that it was born and developed during discussions within their internal marketing team. However, had the company consulted their branding agency, it might have received a fresh perspective.

Here lies the lesson for small or medium brands. Rebranding your stores entails significant costs, and if the change is only temporary, it may be wiser to avoid it solely.

Will this 'bold' campaign generate more business? PUMA is clearly increasing its emphasis on badminton accessories.

This could be effectively accomplished by establishing a dedicated subsection in the store, featuring PV Sindhu's involvement in the announcement, along with the potential creation of a sub-brand for badminton sports goods named after the sport icon.

In various interviews, stakeholders at PUMA expressed uncertainty about the potential outcomes of such a campaign, yet they were confident that it would capture people's attention.

A big brand like PUMA may have the financial muscle power to invest in such extravagant campaigns, which may not necessarily resonate with consumers. In contrast, small or medium-sized brands risk losing their entire investment and jeopardising their brand identity by pursuing similar approach.

Brand is bigger than the brand ambassador

With over 25 years of experience in the advertising industry, I am confident in one principle: the brand should always be greater than the brand ambassador. Whenever brands have attempted to excessively utilise brand ambassadors, they have faced challenges at some point.

Many marketing leaders tend to believe that their brand ambassadors are the primary drivers of business success. Brand ambassadors attract consumer attention; however, business growth relies on the brand delivering on its promises and ensuring consumer satisfaction with what is offered.

There are several instances where a brand ambassador overshadows the marketing decisions of the brand, ultimately leading to negative consequences for the brand.

The Jain University Kochi 'Summit of the Future' campaign – Excessive efforts under the guise of innovative marketing ideas

Jain University, Kochi, has recently emerged in the competitive education landscape of Kerala. Kerala is recognised for its impressive literacy rates and a significant number of students pursuing higher education.

The university was already implementing aggressive marketing and advertising strategies even before its campus began operations, significantly establishing itself as a preferred destination for higher education.

They then decided to organise an ambitious large-scale event called ‘The Summit of the Future 2025.’ Given the large scale of the event, which would attract specialists from various fields around the globe, they aimed to create something extraordinary.

Their idea was to transform the front page of every newspaper in the state into an advertising platform. The objective was to design front pages featuring fictional news stories that could be published in 2050.

A significant backlash ensued from readers, directed both at the advertisement and primarily at the newspapers. The internet has suddenly erupted with readers expressing their frustration over fictional news articles. Many believed these to be current news, as the date displayed was also the 24th, albeit in the year 2050.

The brief warning on the page was lost amid the news items, and in today's world, people lack the time to read anything in its entirety. Readers believed that all the news headlines were true as of the present date, particularly one that stated, ‘all paper currencies to be banned, only digital currencies can be used.’ This caused panic among the readers, and some even shared it as genuine information.

Later, when the readers discovered it was a marketing stunt, they felt deceived by both the newspaper and the ad. The following day, Jain University was compelled to issue an apology on the same front page that featured their significant marketing initiative.

The newspaper has yet to issue an apology for misleading its readers.

This is the lesson for small or medium-sized brands. Never lose your money on campaigns merely to attract attention or to become the centre of conversation.

Advertising focusses on clarity. Consumers should not be confused or misled; they deserve to be treated with authenticity if your brand aims to remain top of mind. Merely attracting attention is insufficient; it is the method of capturing that attention that truly matters.

In conclusion

Everyone possesses ideas across various fields. When implementing new marketing tactics and innovative advertising methods, a small or medium enterprise may struggle to survive if challenges arise. The guiding principle for innovative ideas should focus on considering not just what I want to express, but rather what my customer wishes to hear and how they would like to receive it.

The customer's sense and sensibility determine how your innovative idea will be conveyed. Large brands with substantial budgets may afford to experiment and incur losses, but others do not possess that privilege.

(Our guest author, Pradeep Menon. M, is the Cofounder and Head-Branding & Strategy at Blackswan (India) Ideations Pvt. Ltd., a branding and creative solutions agency based in Kerala.)