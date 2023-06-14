Sandipan Bhattacharyya promoted to CCO, GREY South Asia

An award-winning creative, Bhattacharyya has over 23 years of experience in advertising. Prior to GREY, he worked at BBDO and Saatchi & Saatchi in significant leadership roles. Under his tenure, GREY India has achieved many notable creative milestones. He led the agency to win multiple Lions at Cannes, India’s first D&AD Yellow Pencil in Design, a Grand Prix and over a dozen metals at Spikes, Adfest, One Show and several Effies. In addition, he has played a major creative role in expanding the agency’s transition into a truly integrated one with ideas for a digital-first world.