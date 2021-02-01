Better Team, Better You – acing the Premier League 2021 on My11Circle

Let’s take a close look at what it is like to make a team on My11Circle for a better game.
Playing games today is fundamentally different than what it was a few decades ago. The most profound difference we’ve come across is ‘all things digital’. Who would’ve thought a game like cricket would be as accessible as it is now – which is, not to mention, is at fingertips! Nobody would have contemplated the dopamine rush that every wicket could come with, or the excitement before every ball – moreover, nobody would have seen the belongingness towards the game before the fantasy gaming platforms came into the picture. Thanks to the leading fantasy cricket apps like My11Circle that are leaving no stone unturned to retain the thrill and excitement of the right balance between playing games online and watching cricket live.
First things first - Fantasy cricket is basically a sports engagement game where players can pick and choose 11 players to make their own team – the users then get points based on how chosen players perform. And while 2021 is here, so is the My11Circle’s Fantasy Cricket League. From test matches, domestic leagues, ODIs, world series and more, users get to enter any championship or series of their choice. But what makes everything worth it in the end? The skill that you use to make a team.
But how do you make a perfect team? Is choosing players a daunting task? Is it important to have good knowledge of cricket and sports in general to play a game on fantasy cricket platforms? Let’s take a close look at what it is like to make a team on My11Circle for a better game –
Rain Check? Quite literally – Checking weather forecast plays a crucial role in fantasy cricket too. The actual eleven players are chosen based on the nature of pitch and therefore, determines the performance of players. For instance, a bouncy wicket could work wonders for bowlers whereas flat pitch would help batsmen to score better. Choose wisely!
Form matters – If you’re letting your fanboy or fangirl side dominating you while making a team, drop the idea. You could be a fan of any player, but while playing a fantasy cricket game, make sure every player you choose is in good form. Go for players you know have been performing well in past matches. Research and do your homework before logging in.
Choosing Captains and Vice-captains – These two picks can literally make or break your game. In the Fantasy Cricket League, captain and vice captains get 2x and 1.5x points – need we say more? Choose all-rounders – probably the one capable of taking wickets and opening the batting at the same time. Go with the star batsmen or players who bat in top order. Then there are players capable of changing the face of the game single-handedly. Whichever road you may take, it should lead you to good captains and vice-captains.
But are you keeping a tab on match updates? – The biggest mistake you could do is have so much faith in your team that you forget to keep yourself updated. Don’t deprive yourself of real-time updates – even a toss could be a window for you to make any last-minute changes you want to. Someone you chose might not play in the final 11 players. Make the changes accordingly and keep an eye on every necessary aspect of the game.
Say yes to making multiple teams – With so many championships happening in My11Circle’s Fantasy Cricket League, you can keep experimenting with different players and teams for a variety of series. This will help you gain confidence in your skill and at the same time help you gain confidence in the research you’ve been doing. Whichever team performs well for you should be your go-to strategy for every match.
You get to play with real players too! – Oh yes. Fantasy cricket platforms are a hit because of the right balance between real players and the fantasy gaming bit of it. My11Circle lets users play with the brand ambassador and former Indian Captain, Sourav Ganguly. What’s more? Users can also win an opportunity to meet him too.
Fantasy cricket is winning hearts and how! The rise of fantasy gaming apps is a testimony to the increasing interest in users - be it fantasy cricket app for iOS or the android, these games are conquering new grounds. But remember - The crux of the matter lies in making a perfect team for yourself, and for an even better game. Good Luck!