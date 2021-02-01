Better Team, Better You – acing the Premier League 2021 on My11Circle

Rain Check? Quite literally – Checking weather forecast plays a crucial role in fantasy cricket too. The actual eleven players are chosen based on the nature of pitch and therefore, determines the performance of players. For instance, a bouncy wicket could work wonders for bowlers whereas flat pitch would help batsmen to score better. Choose wisely!







Form matters – If you’re letting your fanboy or fangirl side dominating you while making a team, drop the idea. You could be a fan of any player, but while playing a fantasy cricket game, make sure every player you choose is in good form. Go for players you know have been performing well in past matches. Research and do your homework before logging in.







Choosing Captains and Vice-captains – These two picks can literally make or break your game. In the Fantasy Cricket League, captain and vice captains get 2x and 1.5x points – need we say more? Choose all-rounders – probably the one capable of taking wickets and opening the batting at the same time. Go with the star batsmen or players who bat in top order. Then there are players capable of changing the face of the game single-handedly. Whichever road you may take, it should lead you to good captains and vice-captains.







But are you keeping a tab on match updates? – The biggest mistake you could do is have so much faith in your team that you forget to keep yourself updated. Don’t deprive yourself of real-time updates – even a toss could be a window for you to make any last-minute changes you want to. Someone you chose might not play in the final 11 players. Make the changes accordingly and keep an eye on every necessary aspect of the game.







Say yes to making multiple teams – With so many championships happening in My11Circle’s Fantasy Cricket League, you can keep experimenting with different players and teams for a variety of series. This will help you gain confidence in your skill and at the same time help you gain confidence in the research you’ve been doing. Whichever team performs well for you should be your go-to strategy for every match.





