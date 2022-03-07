CoinSwitch Kuber disables withdrawal feature; creates tension among Twitterati

The brand’s action is being compared to challenging the absolute fundamental of cryptocurrencies i.e Decentralization.
The first cryptocurrency Bitcoin was created in 2009. But only in the last two years or so, has the word been became a popular lingo – be it an investor or not. Such is the wrath of this digital asset that India saw about $638 million worth of investment in 2021 alone. The mind-boggling investment returns, the speculative nature and the promising future have created an unmatched craze. But all that glitters isn’t gold, right?
Being unregulated, the trading of cryptocurrencies is largely dependent on some of the top crypto exchange platforms. This has allowed platforms to function independently without any guidelines to adhere to and operate within, leaving the investors susceptible.
One of the common ones includes withdrawal or investment during high market volatility or news of government regulation/intervention. Recently, CoinSwitch Kuber was under the wrath of Twitterati after the platform temporary disabled its withdrawal feature. Such actions challenge the fundamental on which cryptocurrencies and blockchain operate i.e Decentralization. A concept that makes it unique, provides democratic control and makes it secure. The brand’s official Twitter support handle was bombarded with investors enquiring about the disablement.
CoinSwitch Kuber, being one of the popular platforms with Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador has been quite active on the advertising front. In addition to major advertising spends, the brand has been a sponsor at both IPL and T20 World Cup last year. With such massive reach comes even bigger responsibilities and investors were quick to call out this move by the brand.
The brand tweeted to most of the anxious investors with the standard response, “We’re engaging with the regulators and policymakers to get the regulations in place. Until some clarity is achieved, the crypto deposit and withdrawal function will remain disabled on the CoinSwitch platform. We thank you for your patience.”
With the existing involvement of the Indian government already creating tension in the market, moves likes these could hamper the trust of investors, especially with small holders. These investors with comparatively smaller investments hold majority of the corpus of the total investment and brands like brands like CoinSwitch Kuber need to be cautious of such actions to not loose investor trust.