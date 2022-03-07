CoinSwitch Kuber disables withdrawal feature; creates tension among Twitterati

The first cryptocurrency Bitcoin was created in 2009. But only in the last two years or so, has the word been became a popular lingo – be it an investor or not. Such is the wrath of this digital asset that India saw about $638 million worth of investment in 2021 alone. The mind-boggling investment returns, the speculative nature and the promising future have created an unmatched craze. But all that glitters isn’t gold, right?