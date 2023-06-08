Important nutrients for your pre-workout diet

Nutrients to Include in Your Pre-Workout Diet

Here are some nutrients that you should include in your pre-workout meal:

1. Protein

You must have commonly heard about dietary aid in the form of whey protein Powder in India. But what difference does it actually make? Well, protein is a macronutrient that also acts as a building block for your muscles. It is also important for the optimal maintenance as well as repair of muscles in your body.