Important nutrients for your pre-workout diet

What you consume is as important as the rigorous workout routine you follow. This is because the food you consume is composed of nutrients that have a direct impact on your overall health. Needless to say, these nutrients also affect muscle growth, workout performance, and recovery. Here, we discuss some important nutrients that should constitute your pre-workout diet.
Nutrients to Include in Your Pre-Workout Diet
Here are some nutrients that you should include in your pre-workout meal:
1. Protein
You must have commonly heard about dietary aid in the form of whey protein Powder in India. But what difference does it actually make? Well, protein is a macronutrient that also acts as a building block for your muscles. It is also important for the optimal maintenance as well as repair of muscles in your body.
Moreover, protein is an important nutrient that can help provide your body the energy it requires. Therefore, consuming it as a pre-workout snack will help fuel your body, and help you make the most of your time in the gym.
2. Creatine
Creatine is a chemical that is found in the skeletal muscle of your body. It is known for its benefits involving improvement of performance during workout as well as building of muscle mass. Additionally, it provides your muscles with the energy they require to carry out workouts effectively.
You can get enough creatine from seafood and red meat. In case you are unable to get the required amounts through your diet alone, you can rely on supplementation. There are multiple brands that offer both creatine and protein powder supplements. The key is choosing the right one by checking for the required sources, ingredients and nutritional value mentioned on the product label.
3. Healthy Fats
While you must have commonly heard about the inclusion of protein and carbs in a pre-workout diet, balancing the same with healthy fats is also important. It can help satiate your gut and fuel your body with the energy for effective exercise.
You can include sources of unsaturated fat to your diet. These sources may include nuts and seeds, avocados, olive oil, etc. Do not include these fats in large quantities, and make sure you consume these 2-3 hours before your workout.
4. Carbohydrates
The glucose from carbohydrates is used by your body’s muscles as a fuel to carry out daily activities, which includes your workouts as well. Consuming complex carbohydrates as part of your pre-workout meal can help you maintain optimal performance levels during the exercise you practise.
Tips for Pre-Workout Nutrition
So far, we have discussed the important nutrients for your pre-workout meals. Here are some tips you can incorporate to make the most out of these:
● Consume low amounts of fats and fibre before a workout
● Try to include 30 grams of protein in your meal
● Go for carbohydrates that your body can digest easily
● Consult a trainer or nutritionist for better guidance
Conclusion
These were our inputs on how your ideal pre-workout meal should be. However, you should note that these are only the basics of the same. In order to create a pre-workout meal suitable for your requirements, you can consult a certified professional.