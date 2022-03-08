Parcos announces first-of-a-kind influencer award ceremony - Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards, 2022

The initiative will offer a platform to the rising community of beauty influencers in India and provide them exposure to opportunities that will take their career to the next level.
In a one-of-the-kind initiative for the beauty and lifestyle industry, Parcos, a leading brand in luxury beauty retail segment has announced the Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022. The award will gratify the influencers for their distinct work across four categories - Best in Class, Emerging Influencers, Platform & Category Influencers and Creative Influencers. The award is now open for entries at influencerawards.parcos.com till Feb end, 2022.
This pioneering step by the brand will nurture talent, provide a platform to the rising community of beauty and lifestyle influencers in India and provide them exposure to international brands within the Parcos family. The award offers 23 winners and shortlisted nominees an opportunity to tie up on long term content partnerships with Parcos. All winners will also be featured in the ‘Hall Of Fame’ – a spread in the March issue of a leading fashion magazine.
Parcos has a long-standing relationship with influencers in India and has nurtured them with international partnerships. It showcases brands such as the SHISEIDO GROUP, L'OREAL, PUIG, COTY, INTERPARFUMS & many others.
Biju Antony, CEO & executive director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products, says, "Ever since the launch of the first Parcos store is 2004, to our current presence of 46 stores, we have established award-winning retail outlets in 18 cities servicing customers across metros, select tier 1 & tier 2 cities with a plan to expand operations to 100 stores across India by end of 2023. From physical retail, we have expanded our operations to an omnichannel approach with the launch of Parcos.com, the go-to online destination for authentic luxury fragrances, skincare and colour cosmetics. As Parcos continues to grow, we must acknowledge that Influencer Marketing has played a key role in our brand evolution and is a vital component in our media mix suggestion to our partner brands, replacing traditional mediums of selling beauty. Inspired by Parcos’ ‘The Beauty of Luxury’ and fueled by our ambition to broaden the base of luxury beauty to a wider audience across different geographies and demographics, we are pleased to announce for the first time the “Parcos Beauty Influencers Awards 2022” in India to provide a platform for beauty and lifestyle influencers.
Villoo Daji, group marketing head, Baccarose Perfume and Beauty Products, said, “Parcos has pioneered and grown Luxury Beauty in India over the last 20 years. Beauty is personal and influencers understand their audiences’ needs to craft their own, authentic yet realistic definition of beauty. Influencers form the core of popular consumer segments in marketing across categories and act as new-age beauty gurus for millennials and generation Z. Our aim, at Parcos, is to empower this community of influencers that powers our brands. We, at Parcos, are committed to developing and growing the beauty category in India and we will do this through collaborations, curations, and community building. The Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022 is a step towards this.”
The jury panel comprises of esteemed personalities from the industry: Narendra Kumar - Fashion Designer, Jatin Kampani - Fashion Photographer, Clint Fernandes - Celebrity Make-up Artist, Dr. Harshna Bijlani - Celebrity Skin Expert, Anees Muss - Celebrity Hairstylist, Kamna Malik - director of content & editor, ELLE India.
The award follows a rigorous 3 stage judging process and the brand has partnered with Ernst & Young as the 'Process Advisors' for an unbiased treatment.
The award ceremony will be held at St. Regis Mumbai on 24th March, 2022. The winners are to be inducted into the ‘Hall Of Fame’ and be contracted with Parcos for a year-long partnership. They will also receive media coverage, which would include a campaign where winners will feature in a leading magazine. To vote for the awards, please visit https://influencerawards.parcos.com/public-voting.