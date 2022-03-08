Parcos announces first-of-a-kind influencer award ceremony - Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards, 2022

Biju Antony, CEO & executive director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products, says, "Ever since the launch of the first Parcos store is 2004, to our current presence of 46 stores, we have established award-winning retail outlets in 18 cities servicing customers across metros, select tier 1 & tier 2 cities with a plan to expand operations to 100 stores across India by end of 2023. From physical retail, we have expanded our operations to an omnichannel approach with the launch of Parcos.com, the go-to online destination for authentic luxury fragrances, skincare and colour cosmetics. As Parcos continues to grow, we must acknowledge that Influencer Marketing has played a key role in our brand evolution and is a vital component in our media mix suggestion to our partner brands, replacing traditional mediums of selling beauty. Inspired by Parcos’ ‘The Beauty of Luxury’ and fueled by our ambition to broaden the base of luxury beauty to a wider audience across different geographies and demographics, we are pleased to announce for the first time the “Parcos Beauty Influencers Awards 2022” in India to provide a platform for beauty and lifestyle influencers.