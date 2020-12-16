"The theme we wanted to convey was of bold storytellers": Matt Atchison, Saffron Branding on ABP Network's new logo

Can you tell us what the new logo signifies? How is it different from the old logo?

As of now the logos for all ABP Network channels lives in a little gold framed box. If you have a logo that is trapped in a box it doesn’t feel very bold and dynamic. It feels more like a static logo. We wanted to take the arrow which is the main visual recognition for the brand and we wanted to let it fly free in that sense, rather than eight just being a static fixed logo.

This logo when you look at it it almost feels like it has its own personality. The arrow is almost like a compass which can steer you in a particular direction and point you towards things, Highlight things, and take you places. This logo has a much more dynamic life outside the box.

We found that this concept is much more evolved and connected to the concept of bold storytellers. It’s a moral obligation that ABP has to really inform Indians, being a news organisation that covers news in many different Indian states.

It’s a Pan-Indian news network in that sense. It helps connect to all of the different cultures and communities around the states. This is a really nice thought that they feel obligated to deliver the news across the country.

You can’t have an identity feels like one of these generic international news agencies. It can’t just be a carbon copy of a Western news channel because ABP plays the role of connecting India and forming the fabric of society.