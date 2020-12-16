"The theme we wanted to convey was of bold storytellers": Matt Atchison, Saffron Branding on ABP Network's new logo

The creative director at Saffron Brand Consultants talks about ABP Network's new logo and visual language.
ABP News Network is undergoing a massive rebranding exercise. There is a new logo, in addition to a new visual language, applicable across all of the Network's subsidiaries. In a conversation with Matt Atchison, the Design Director - Saffron Brand, he speaks about how the ideation came about.
He adds that ABP Ganga, ABP Live,ABP Sanjha are staunchly honest about the news they don’t cover things up gloss over things. Atchison explains that there is a pride within the organisation to be bold and just to news which might perhaps make a few politicians uncomfortable.
"To tell stories which might touch nerves. Even the heritage of the organisation goes all the way back to the ABP news paper (Anand Bazaar Patrika) - which has always been an editorially excellent good night session with powerful investigative journalism," he says. That’s why he got the phrase bold storytellers captures what this organisation is really about, adds Atchison.
Here are some edited excerpts from the interview.
Can you tell us what the new logo signifies? How is it different from the old logo?
As of now the logos for all ABP Network channels lives in a little gold framed box. If you have a logo that is trapped in a box it doesn’t feel very bold and dynamic. It feels more like a static logo. We wanted to take the arrow which is the main visual recognition for the brand and we wanted to let it fly free in that sense, rather than eight just being a static fixed logo.
This logo when you look at it it almost feels like it has its own personality. The arrow is almost like a compass which can steer you in a particular direction and point you towards things, Highlight things, and take you places. This logo has a much more dynamic life outside the box.
We found that this concept is much more evolved and connected to the concept of bold storytellers. It’s a moral obligation that ABP has to really inform Indians, being a news organisation that covers news in many different Indian states.
It’s a Pan-Indian news network in that sense. It helps connect to all of the different cultures and communities around the states. This is a really nice thought that they feel obligated to deliver the news across the country.
You can’t have an identity feels like one of these generic international news agencies. It can’t just be a carbon copy of a Western news channel because ABP plays the role of connecting India and forming the fabric of society.
Can you tell me why ABP network needs this change at this point?
Divisions for this project where it and there were lots of different reasons, ranging from the internal need to update the identity versus the Perception outside on the High Street.
There is also the fact that many news channels in India are starting to overlap with each other. Difficult to create an identity when your visual identity looks a lot like the competition’s and competition looks a bit like you too.
Fundamentally one of the major things is that India is starting to use mobile devices much more. Naturally you need an identity that is much more apt for usage on mobile devices and streaming on the go. More and more people in India are consuming news on mobile devices - bandwidth is improving all over the country and streaming is much more possible on mobile devices.
What we tried to do is give ABP the tools to Futureproof the identity and allow it to move forward In the digital sphere and other types of media which might develop.
What was a creative thought process that you put behind selecting and creating the networks new identity?
It’s pointless doing identity work if it doesn’t come from a strategy point of view. They were trying to find a balance – we have to build on the heritage which already exists, people have a relationship already with ABP.
You had an identity which had essentially evolved from the old Star News India logo. GoStar India logo had a 3D edges andthe arrow of all the ABP Network channel logos looked similar to that. Even the visual language was very connected to the old Star India Logo.
You have to understand that ABP is a very mature organisation that stands on its own 2 feet and has nothing to do with Star India. Now with its new identity it has matured further and can stand on its own right.
The new logo is not trying to blind you with special effects or glossiness. it is simple straightforward arrow. It’s a very subtle change but the original arrow was is quite narrow pointed and aggressive. We were looking at the geometry of the arrow and we were asking ourselves if there is any way to make the arrow look more friendly and more connected and more supportive.
The new arrow looks like the roof of a house and it’s meant to be more supportive and covers and protects the ABP word mark that lives under it. Change change was to help the visual storytelling of the brand come through and to make it look a lot more sympathetic and connected.
ABP is a news network which has a broad reach across India. We felt we had a moral obligation to stress on how ABP connects this fabric of the society so it cannot just look like a generic logo of an international news organisation. It has to have something that connects with a culture here.
Saffron is a global brand agency, so what was the global research that you had to do in order to undertake the rebranding exercise?
Saffron has always had a strong connection to India. we used to have a small office in India and lots of business connections, colleagues and relationships here.
Jacob the CEO of the organisation has travelled to India multiple times extensively. One of the members of the strategy team also lived in India for a year or two when he was a student. I’ve travelled to India on numerous occasions as well. This was a good starting ground for the team since we knew a fair bit about the country already. India is like Europe in that sense that each state has its own language and culture.
We also had to do research on the media world in India and who is the competition. Again lots of interviews here to understand the business objective, where the organisation is going and what is the future plan. You have to keep your eyes on the future. You can’t just keep looking at your feet and declaring of this is what I can do.
We also reflected our thoughts and findings to the team here and asked them for their opinions of the same. We moved into the creative process based on those strategic foundations.
What was the clients brief to you?
If you were to line up the different news channels in India you would notice that they all look similar to each other in terms of the different graphic elements colour palettes and logos that they use. Go that’s when you notice that everything is starting to look very homogeneous and everyone looks the same.
We wanted to return to the simplicity of being bold storytellers since the organisation is about delivering in news in an unadulterated way. The new identity had to reflect that.
What is it about ABP network that makes this job so important to you?
Jacob knew about ABP and about the scale in India and about the kind of work that they do. There is an important heritage that this organisation has and it plays an important role in Indian society.
A change always causes where it reactions and we hope that everyone who sees the new logos of ABP Network channels and new visual identity of the company will like it.