By afaqs! news bureau
Media

ABP Network, &TV, and Times Network lead the Media Brand Awards 2022 with 2 golds each

A total of 17 golds were awarded to 14 brands.

The results of the Media Brand Awards 2022 are here. In its second year, the awards identify and celebrate extraordinary initiatives by all media brands – be it from print, TV, music or online or OTT.

Over 20 media brands participated in the 12 available categories. Here is the list of brands that struck gold.

Two golds:

ABP Network

&TV (ZEE Entertainment)

Times Network

One gold:

The Viral Fever

Rashtradoot

Amar Ujala

ZEE Biskope

Sony Pictures Network - Sony Sports Network

Times Network

Universal Music India

Nava Bharat

Discovery+

Anandabazar Patrika

NDTV Convergence

You can read the entire list of winners here.

Media Brand Awards 2022