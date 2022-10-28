Affidavit in Zulfiqar Khan case alleges he was killed

The Kenyan media alleged that Khan had a role to play in the Presidential elections - and that he was helping one of the candidates' campaign.
The search for media veteran Zulfiqar Khan continues. According to a BBC report, his wife Ambreen Kiswai had shared a letter with the Indian High Commission in Nairobi in July. In this letter, she clarifies that her husband is visiting Kenya for tourism.
According to the letter, Khan and his friend had stepped out of the Nairobi hotel they were staying at and went to a bar at 10:45 in the night on 22 July.
Kidwai reports that that night, Khan never came back to their shared hotel room. Next morning, she contacted the Kenyan police and reported them missing. While reviewing CCTV footage from the bar he was last seen at, she identified the two men getting into a Toyota car - one they had been
After 21 July, there was absolute silence from Khan. He did not respond to calls or texts on his phone, neither did he post any content on social media. According to the BBC report, Kenyan media alleged that Khan had a role to play in the Presidential elections - and that he was helping one of the candidates' - William Ruto's - campaign.
An affidavit filed by the police in court came to light - claiming that the taxi carrying the two Indians was forcibly stopped by a group of men traveling in a Subaru car. The Indians and their driver were abducted by this group of men and taken to the depths of Aberdare forest, which is around 150 km from Nairobi.
The police affidavit claims that this is where they were allegedly killed and their bodies left behind. The affidavit talked about four suspects - including one man who'd planned and carried out a similar abduction of three other individuals in Nairobi.