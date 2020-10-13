Creativity: The new core of sustainability and future-proofing

“Fundamentals of business have changed, possibly forever,” said Mishra and then went on to use brand Jio to back up his quote. He defined Jio as an agnostic platform… “It could be a telecom service provider… It is an entertainment brand as much as it is an e-commerce brand and who knows what else.” Over 10 billion dollars was invested in Jio during the pandemic and that is creativity and a smarter way of thinking in the new normal where “business itself is amorphous”.