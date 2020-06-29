Shoots begin; TV channels are closer to releasing new episodes

However, for things to go back to normal, the GECs will have to air fresh episodes of non-fiction shows. Reality show ad rates are almost double of what the daily soaps rake in. In non-fiction shows, the brand integrates itself in the shows. Soon, we will see Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan clicking selfies on the set of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, with contestants using Vivo, Oppo, or any other smartphone marketers' latest launch.