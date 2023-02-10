Star Sports onboards Sponsors for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Women’s cricket has shown tremendous potential and the historic win by the India U19 team in the World Cup has created a halo around the sport which has captured the attention of brands and advertisers alike. Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will get their campaign underway against Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash at Newlands in Cape Town on February 12th (Sunday). With the India U19 team achieving history a few weeks ago, another Indian Women’s team will be in the fray to return home from South Africa with a World Cup trophy.