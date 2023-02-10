Star Sports onboards Sponsors for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

The broadcaster has onboarded seven marquee sponsors such as Thums Up, Amway, Jindal Steel and Power, Google, HDFC Life, Kajaria, and Policy Bazaar.
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, has received a great response from advertisers for the tournament that gets underway today (February 10). The broadcaster has onboarded seven marquee sponsors such as Thums Up, Amway, Jindal Steel and Power, Google, HDFC Life, Kajaria, and Policy Bazaar. Overall, the broadcaster has onboarded 19 brands for the marquee ICC tournament. All the action from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be telecast LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar from February 10-26th, 2023.
Leading up to the marquee event, Star Sports Network has created an enhanced focus to galvanise support for the Women in Blue as they endeavour to replicate the World Cup triumph of the U19 Indian team, thus creating history and consequently changing it to ‘Her Story’. Adding to the excitement around the Indian matches, Star Sports Network will build surround sound and telecast all Indian matches LIVE in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Women’s cricket has shown tremendous potential and the historic win by the India U19 team in the World Cup has created a halo around the sport which has captured the attention of brands and advertisers alike. Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will get their campaign underway against Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash at Newlands in Cape Town on February 12th (Sunday). With the India U19 team achieving history a few weeks ago, another Indian Women’s team will be in the fray to return home from South Africa with a World Cup trophy.