Uncertainty surrounds the CEO position in Sony-Zee merger: Reports

Uncertainty surrounds the CEO position in the combined Zee-Sony entity. According to an Economic Times report, Punit Goenka, the CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), position as the Managing Director and CEO of the proposed merged entity between Sony-Zee is on the line due to an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The investigation by SEBI is for the alleged diversion of funds from ZEEL to promoter entities.