Uncertainty surrounds the CEO position in Sony-Zee merger: Reports

According to an Economic Times report, Sony is pushing for it's own executive head of the merged company instead of Zee's Punit Goenka.
Uncertainty surrounds the CEO position in the combined Zee-Sony entity. According to an Economic Times report, Punit Goenka, the CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), position as the Managing Director and CEO of the proposed merged entity between Sony-Zee is on the line due to an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The investigation by SEBI is for the alleged diversion of funds from ZEEL to promoter entities.
This situation has raised concerns, particularly for Sony Group which is known for adhering to stringent corporate governance norms in Japan and the US. Sony is reportedly advocating for NP Singh, the company's longstanding executive in India, to assume the role of CEO in the merged entity due to these concerns.
Despite receiving interim relief from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), Goenka remains the subject of SEBI's investigation. The SAT's order stipulates that he must cooperate with SEBI in the probe and that, if evidence is found against him, SEBI can take appropriate action.
Goenka's nomination as MD and CEO of the merged entity was a necessary condition for the merger. The development has significant implications for the merger agreement between ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment, the Indian media division of Sony Group.
Key individuals from Sony, including Tony Vinciquerra, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Sony Pictures' Global Television Studios and Corporate Development, have engaged in discussions with Goenka to find a resolution. However, no significant progress has been made in addressing this complex issue, says the report.
The report further adds that Goenka has expressed his desire to assume the role of MD and CEO of Sony-Zee, particularly following the SAT's decision to overturn SEBI's regulatory ban that had initially prevented him from holding such positions in a listed entity, including the proposed Sony-Zee combination.
Sony had earlier issued a statement saying that it takes SEBI's order against ZEEL promoters very seriously and will continue to monitor developments that may affect the deal. However, Goenka had previously stated that the merger would proceed, regardless of his role as CEO as it benefits most stakeholders.
The merger, initially agreed upon in December 2021, has faced several delays due to legal and regulatory challenges faced by ZEEL's promoters. The original completion timeline of eight to ten months has extended as a result.