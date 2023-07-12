Hipi launches a monetization program

Hipi, from the house of ZEEL has recently launched a monetization program called the 'Creator Select Program,' designed exclusively for content creators.
Hipi, from the house of ZEEL has recently launched a monetization program called the 'Creator Select Program,' designed exclusively for content creators. The creator select program gives the best and brightest creators the opportunity to earn money with their creative talent.
From food bloggers to fashion influencers, travel vloggers to makeup artists, photographers to DIY enthusiasts, poets to chefs, activists to tech gurus, and beyond, Hipi welcomes a diverse range of creators from various backgrounds and interests. The Creator Select program is designed to recognize and empower talented individuals across a multitude of creative fields on our platform.
The Creators Select Program is a game-changer for content creators, providing them with an exclusive opportunity to showcase their talent/craft and fashion choices to millions of users on the platform while being able to monetize their videos.
Once creators enroll in the Creator Select program, their eligible uploaded videos will be monetized. This means that the creators can earn money from their content by including click-throughs on inspiring products that appear in their videos. The best part is that there are no additional steps required. They only have to focus on creating and uploading videos as usual, and let Hipi handle the rest.
Tens of thousands of creators are eligible to join. To access the Creator Fund, the creator must be 18 years or older, have a baseline of 1,000 followers, have over 5,000 views per video in the past 30 days, and post content without any third-party logo or watermark in line with Hipi’s Community Guidelines.
The funds that each creator can earn are calculated based on a combination of factors, including the number of click-throughs on the linked products on eligible videos and engagement. The best part is that there is no limit to the number of videos one can monetize through this program, as long as they meet the eligibility criteria.