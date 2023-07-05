MyGlamm comes onboard as official Beauty Partner for film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

The partnership with "Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani" enables MyGlamm to showcase its versatile and high-performance makeup products on the characters and ensure they radiate beauty while bringing the story to life.
MyGlamm, announces its exclusive marketing collaboration as the official beauty partner for the highly anticipated Bollywood movie "Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" starring Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi.
Directed by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Dharma Productions, the film has already created a buzz among fans and cinephiles alike. This prestigious partnership with "Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" further establishes MyGlamm as a frontrunner in the beauty industry, bringing together the realms of beauty and cinema in a seamless fusion with the messaging #GlammUpLikeRockyAurRani.
Speaking on this collaboration, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Glamm Brands, Good Glamm Group says, “"We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' as their official makeup partner. This film promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience with its star-studded cast and compelling storyline. Our collaboration with 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' perfectly aligns with MyGlamm's #GlammUpLikeAStar vision and our commitment to providing exceptional beauty solutions that empower individuals to shine like the stars. We aspire to inspire fans and encourage all beauty enthusiasts to embrace their inner beauty and #GlammUpLikeRockyAurRani."
"At Dharma Productions, we believe in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to connect with audiences on a deep emotional level. 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a labor of love, filled with passion and an incredible ensemble cast. We are delighted to partner with MyGlamm, as they share our vision of empowering individuals to express their unique beauty and through this we aim to enhance the visual experience and bring forth the essence of our characters." added Apoorva Mehta, CEO - Dharma Productions.
The partnership with "Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani" enables MyGlamm to showcase its versatile and high-performance makeup products on the characters and ensure they radiate beauty while bringing the story to life. MyGlamm has established itself as a go-to brand by offering its cutting-edge makeup products and unwavering dedication to excellence. Boasting an extensive range of inclusive shades and cutting-edge formulations, My Glamm caters to the needs of diverse skin tones and types.
Alongside the collaboration, we are proud to incorporate our signature campaign, #GlammUpLikeAStar, which encapsulates MyGlamm's expertise in creating celebrity-inspired makeup looks. Whether it's recreating iconic red carpet looks or experimenting with glamorous transformations, #GlammUpLikeAStar empowers individuals to embrace their unique beauty and shine like the celebrities they admire. With My Glamm's dedication to innovation and the star-studded ensemble of "Rocky aur Rani" are all set to have a significant impact on Indian cinema.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases in cinemas on 28th July 2023, worldwide.