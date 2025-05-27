Nestlé acquires minority stake in Indian pet food brand Drools

Global food and beverage company Nestlé S.A. has announced its acquisition of a minority stake in Drools Pet Food, an Indian pet food brand.

Drools, which recently achieved unicorn status, will maintain its strategic and operational independence following this financial investment.

This move represents Nestlé S.A.'s first direct investment in an Indian brand, marking its focus on the expanding pet care market in India.

Founded in 2010 by Fahim Sultan, Drools has established itself in the pet food sector with its range of nutrition offerings. The company operates six manufacturing units and distributes its products across more than 40,000 retail outlets in India, also exporting to 22 countries.