RummyCircle launches new ad films under ‘Raho Ek Kadam Aage’ campaign

Speaking about his association with RummyCircle, Hrithik Roshan said, “A game like rummy is great cause along with being entertained, it also helps sharpen acumen, enhance quick-thinking because it requires the ability to plan ahead to give your best performance. These are great life skills that can be cultivated even while having fun. RummyCircle brilliantly weaves an experience for Indian gamers that can hone problem solving and provide mental agility. Onto the third campaign with them together and it has been a fantastic association so far."