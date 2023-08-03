vivo Onboards Interbrand to create masterbrand strategy

The agency was roped in to help the Masterbrand create a philosophy that translates across brand ecosystem.
Interbrand, was onboarded to collaborate with vivo to redefine the brand’s strategy and positioning. The agency was roped in to help the Masterbrand create a philosophy that translates across brand ecosystem.
Today, creating a brand purpose that directs the strategy is critical in the tech landscape and the success of it is only witnessed by the brand affinity across many regions in the world.
In the scope of this undertaking, Interbrand worked closely alongside vivo leadership team to craft impactful strategies that articulate the organization's distinctive value system and essence. This endeavour resulted in multiple other projects such as a robust Brand strength on a yearly basis which is a global marquee offering as well as translating it to a corporate strategy that celebrates all stakeholders across the nation that have been instrumental in vivo’s success.
Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy at vivo said, “The rapid growth and evolution of vivo as a brand, made it crucial for us to codify our ‘Purpose’ and create a self-sustaining system that could consistently and effectively maintain our resolve of every action. For this journey, we wanted a partner who could work closely with us, who are the leading expert in the field, and most importantly, had synergistic values. Together, we have been able to create corporate structures that fortify fundamental brand principles and evolve with the brand.”
Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India & South Asia, added: “Vivo is a leading mobile brand in India. Their success was traditionally built on strong value propositions across the portfolio. Given the trends of premiumisation and lifestyle upgrades dominating the consumption patterns and brand choices; there was a critical need to reset the vivo Brand. We began with helping put a foundational architecture strategy which was built upon a robust need segmentation. Further to it, the creation of propositions and upgraded design languages for each of the series brands with an overarching purpose and Experience Principles holding it all together was accomplished. The corporate purpose, the Joy of Humanity as the triangulation of tech, culture and connection, found suitable dimensions to exhibit itself across the master and series brands. Vivo has been a valued partner and we are steadily driving the brand together towards its desired destination.”
Payal Shah, strategy director, Interbrand India, added: "We’ve partnered with vivo for more than 4 years now and it is refreshing to work with a global tech organisation that believes in being grounded and humble in a challenging landscape. vivo’s dedication to consistent innovation, and championing customer intelligence is impressive, and we're confident that the global strategy that decodes human truths and translates that into visual hemispheres, will effectively localise and exalt the brand to new arenas. We are also in the midst of activating the corporate strategy which will become the game changer within the organisation.”