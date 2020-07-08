"We are at par with pre-COVID levels and already getting bookings for August": Tejinder Gill, Truecaller

Yes, there are chances of leakage with programmatic. If you serve an alcohol ad to an underage user, you're in big trouble. You have to be very sensitive about the ad you serve, and to whom. I think rather than using AI and machine learning for advertising, we ought to first use it for our users. I think that's the core for us. If you qualify your users in the right way (who they are)... serving the right ad is easier.