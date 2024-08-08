Will Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic disqualification set back her brand value and marketability?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sources say she stayed up all night before finals, taking extreme measures to cut weight, including cutting hair and drawing blood with her coaches' help.
After having defeated world champion and Olympic gold medalist Yui Susaki, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat breezed through the semi-finals to secure a place in the final. She had a chance to win the Gold medal for India. The nation couldn’t have been more proud. With so many fans rallying behind her to secure the gold, the brand, Vinesh Phogat, was on the rise.
But on August 7, 2024, The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced that Phogat was disqualified after failing to meet the weight requirements for her highly anticipated 50 kg freestyle wrestling gold medal bout. She had defeated Cuba’s Guzman Lopez on August 6. Now, Lopez will be wrestling in the finals instead.
Phogat was about 100 grams over the weight limit, which got her disqualified from the competition. Because of the rules, she won't be able to win a silver medal. Only gold and bronze medals will be awarded in the 50 kg category.
On each competition day, every athlete has to go through a medical check-up and weigh-in. After their match, they also get a post-match medical exam.
This is not the first time Phogat faced trouble with her weight. In 2016, she was disqualified from the 1st World Olympic Qualifying event because she weighed 400 grams more than the 48 kg limit.
Phogat and her coaches received a strong warning from officials since it was her first offence. Later, she competed in her first Olympics in the 48 kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
She then moved up to the 50 kg category and later to the 53 kg category by the time of the Tokyo Olympics. Even in the 53kg category, she had to lose a lot of weight to compete, leading to poor recovery and frequent injuries.
Phogat worked hard to stay within the 50kg weight limit for the past few months. After her elimination was announced, photos went viral showing her struggling to lose the extra 2 kg.
According to some reports, she didn’t sleep all night before the final and tried extreme measures to cut weight, like cutting her hair and even attempting to draw blood, with help from her coaches.
It is also pertinent to mention that Phogat had a spree of conflicts with the authorities in the last couple of years. In January 2023, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Phogat, took to New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against Wrestling Federation Of India’s (WFI) former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She and other women wrestlers accused Singh of sexual abuse and issuing death threats.
Phogat is a two-time Olympian with three gold medals from the Commonwealth Games, two bronze medals from the World Championships, and one gold from the Asian Games. She was also named the Asian champion for wrestling in 2023.
The question arises whether the disqualification has significantly impacted Phogat's brand value. Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and angel investor, acknowledges that Phogat’s disqualification is a setback. He emphasises that she is a remarkable athlete and a source of pride for India.
However, Mathias points out that brands often prefer to avoid controversy. The primary objective of a business is to sell products and increase revenue with minimal controversy. Given the earlier controversies surrounding Brij Bhushan Singh, it was understandable that many brands chose to distance themselves.
“You don’t want to be part of controversy. While brand associations are based on an athlete’s achievements, it is reasonable that brands were less visible during last year’s protests. This is simply the nature of business,” he adds.
Despite her disqualification, the country supports Phogat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, star athletes such as badminton player PV Sindhu, and wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Geeta Phogat, boxer Vijender Singh, and Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha have hailed her as a ‘champion’ and voiced support for her.
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also posted on X calling Phogat India’s “pride” and “gold medal”. Speaking to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Singh said that when a player comes so close to a medal match, the organisers should take extra time to give verdict.
Indian Olympic Association president and former athlete PT Usha said she was “shocked and disappointed” by Vinesh’s disqualification and that the IOA was following the matter “in the strongest possible manner” after the national federation’s appeal to the world body against the verdict.
“I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to United World Wrestling (UWW) to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner.”
According to an report, Badminton player Saina Nehwal came out in support of Phogat stating that the nation is disheartened and said that she understands how she (Phogat) must be feeling. Consoling her, Nehwal said, “She is a fighter and has always made glorious comebacks. Next time she will make sure, a medal comes.”
But she also stated that this is Phogat’s third Olympics and as an athlete, she must know the rules. “At such a big stage, I have not heard any such thing about any other wrestler, that they have been disqualified due to being overweight. She is an experienced athlete. Somewhere there has been a mistake on Vinesh's part too. She should take the blame too. Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right,” she adds.
As per recent developments, WFI president, Sanjay Singh, called for action against Vinesh Phogat's support staff. He said it was unacceptable that her weight was not properly managed before the final match.
Mathias says that Phogat, with her stellar performance, will continue to be a solid brand and might secure endorsements and partnerships in the future. He adds that it would have been much better if she had won gold at the Olympics, but not all is lost. Phogat is still regarded as a successful athlete, and she will be able to participate in the next Olympics, potentially coming back with the gold.
He explains that for many brands, the key is to maintain a long-term association with athletes rather than just being fair-weather friends during the Olympics. Investing in athletes for a longer duration brings the true benefits of the partnership.
“I see a lot of brands engaging in moment marketing without compensating athletes, which is completely unethical. Brands should stay more committed to the spirit of sports,” he says.