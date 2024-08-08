Will Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic disqualification set back her brand value and marketability?

But she also stated that this is Phogat’s third Olympics and as an athlete, she must know the rules. “At such a big stage, I have not heard any such thing about any other wrestler, that they have been disqualified due to being overweight. She is an experienced athlete. Somewhere there has been a mistake on Vinesh's part too. She should take the blame too. Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right,” she adds.