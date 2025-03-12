Akshay Bardapurkar launches women-centric OTT platform 'Plaanet Stree'

Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of Plaanet Marathi, announced the launch of Plaanet Stree, a new OTT platform dedicated exclusively to women – by the women, of the women, and for the women. The platform will officially launch on May 1, 2025, Maharashtra Day, with seven distinguished women from diverse fields joining the announcement.

After four years with Plaanet Marathi OTT, which has hosted over 40 shows, Bardapurkar is launching new content focused on women’s experiences. The platform will feature women-led podcasts, web films, and short films, along with expert content from female doctors, astrologers, and chefs. It will highlight the contributions of rural women and female farmers and provide a platform for women musicians and business leaders.

Bardapurkar noted that India’s female population, currently at 48%, is expected to surpass the male population in the coming years. In Maharashtra, the sex ratio is projected to be 108.483 males per 100 females by 2025. Bardapurkar said Plaanet Stree aims to create content that reflects the role of women in society.

While Plaanet Stree will launch in Marathi, it will soon expand to multiple languages, ensuring accessibility across India. Beyond streaming content, it will also include a women-focused marketplace, where users can buy and sell products online, alongside gamification and AI-driven engagement features.

Addressing recent challenges faced by Plaanet Marathi, including legal disputes, Bardapurkar reaffirmed his commitment to quality content and regional expansion. “Every company faces ups and downs. We trust the judicial system and will emerge victorious,” he said. He further added, “Our current investors are aware of all the issues, and they have extended their support to this fabulous new venture.”

As Plaanet Stree prepares for its historic launch, Bardapurkar signed off by stating: “This is more than just an OTT platform – it’s a movement to empower women through storytelling, knowledge, and opportunities.”