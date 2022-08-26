Sleepy Owl's latest ad draws criticism on social media

The line 'Who Cares?' has shown that coffee aficionados care a lot about where their coffee is sourced from.
Sleepy Owl released a new ad campaign with an irreverent tagline - 'Who Cares'? Conceptualised by Bare Bones Collective, along with the company's internal creative team, the campaign has been produced by OML. The ads feature the brand's new mascot - a fluffy blue owl - telling people that if they don't buy Sleepy Owl's coffee - it's their loss, since the coffee tastes that good.
One of the ads however, has rubbed netizens the wrong way. The first ad in this series (the one above) shows the Owl relaxing on the couch. The Owl talks about the origin of the coffee, saying the dialogue - "Sleepy Owl Coffee is made from high quality coffee beans hand-picked from a little town in the hills called - who cares?"
Netizens responded, calling the ad insensitive. Many pointed out that without the farmers, the coffee estates and the people who work on ground, Sleepy Owl's business would not be possible in the first place.
Some users also commented on the same ad when the brand posted it on its Instagram profile. One user called it 'weird' that Sleepy Owl was being disrespectful to Indian coffee farmers and suggested they don't know much about speciality coffee if the team thought this ad was acceptable.
Sleepy Owl's team replied to this user, saying that it did not intend to be disrespectful. The brand further said it was attempting to break the clutter in an otherwise bland market that was devoid of colour.
On Twitter, a user reveals that the co-founder Arman Sood was aware of the feedback that the campaign had generated but decided to stand by the communication. Sood called the FMCG landscape a competitive space and that in order for brands to stand out, they had to be bold and daring.