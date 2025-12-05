Simone Tata, Lakmé founder and mother of Noel Tata, passes away at 95

Simone Tata, the business figure who played a central role in developing Lakme into one of India’s most iconic beauty brands and later helped establish Trent, passed away on Friday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following a short illness. She was 95.

A statement from the Tata Group noted that the final respects for the Lakme founder will take place on Saturday morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church in Colaba.

Simone Tata was mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and stepmother of the late Ratan Tata.

A Tata Group spokesperson said she will always be honoured for her pivotal role in transforming Lakme into India’s leading cosmetics brand and for establishing the foundation of modern fashion retail through the Westside chain. The spokesperson added that she also provided guidance to numerous philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute, stating, “She will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakme as India’s leading cosmetic brand and for laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain. She also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute.”

Simone Tata is survived by her son, Noel Tata; her daughter-in-law, Aloo Mistry; and her grandchildren, Neville, Maya, and Leah.

She began her long professional association with the Tata Group in the early 1960s.

She became a member of the Lakmé board in 1961, when the company was still a modest subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills Company (TOMCO), known for personal care products such as Hamam, Okay, and Modi Soaps. Her clarity of vision and leadership played a central role in turning Lakmé into a major industry force.

She was appointed chairperson of Lakme in 1982 and earned the title of the 'Cosmetic Czarina of India' for her role in introducing beauty products to a broader Indian audience and helping shape one of the country’s earliest modern consumer brands.