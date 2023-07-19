Aalap Desai quits Dentsu

Desai was the CCO - Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India.
Aalap Desai, CCO - Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, has stepped down from the agency. Desai has been associated with Dentsu since 2018.
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India, says, "We live in an ever-changing world, and Desai is excited to start a new chapter. We wish him the best of luck in all his upcoming endeavours and look forward to celebrating his successes in the future."
In the past, Desai has worked with agencies like Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett and JWT.