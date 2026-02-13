Aditi Chada joins Mondelēz International as lead – Communications, India

Mondelēz International has appointed Aditi Chada as lead – Communications, India. She shared the update on LinkedIn, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Lead- Communications, India at Mondelēz International!”

Chada joins Mondelēz after close to five years at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, where she most recently served as head – Communications, Prime Video, India. She previously held roles including head – Content Publicity and PR Manager at the streaming platform.

Before Prime Video, she was associated with Viacom18 Media for nearly five years, where she worked across corporate communications, corporate marketing and sustainability. Her earlier experience includes a stint at Cadbury India (Mondelēz International) as corporate affairs manager.

She has also held communications and PR roles at Marico (Kaya Skin Clinic), Vitcom Consulting, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications and Hanmer & Partners.