Bharti AXA Life Insurance appoints Archit Shankar as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication

Speaking on Archit’s appointment, Nitin Mehta, chief customer officer & head – marketing, digital & online sales, Bharti AXA Life, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Archit to our team as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication. We believe that his profound background and expertise in marketing strategy will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our growth plans. Given our goals for the company, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in aiding us to achieve our objectives.”