Bharti AXA Life Insurance appoints Archit Shankar as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Archit Shankar as its new Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication.
Archit will be accountable for bolstering marketing strategies, amplifying digital customer acquisition, optimizing channel marketing, safeguarding consumer rights, and elevating public relations initiatives.
Archit has over 16 years of experience in brand building within the health insurance and online education sectors. With a notable track record, the marketing professional has held key positions at reputable firms including Kantar, Max Bupa Health Insurance, and NIIT. At NIIT, he modified the strategic placement of the brand, adapted the marketing support at both local and national levels, and enhanced the strategy for acquiring customers through digital means in order to facilitate expansion.
A postgraduate diploma in Marketing & HR from International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi, Archit brings a comprehensive skill set to drive the company's marketing initiatives with a specialized focus on brand strategy, performance marketing, and growth marketing.
Speaking on Archit’s appointment, Nitin Mehta, chief customer officer & head – marketing, digital & online sales, Bharti AXA Life, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Archit to our team as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication. We believe that his profound background and expertise in marketing strategy will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our growth plans. Given our goals for the company, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in aiding us to achieve our objectives.”
“The Indian life insurance sector is poised for substantial expansion and Bharti AXA Life is resolute in its commitment to be an integral part of this growth trajectory. I'm looking forward to working with the team in strengthening the brand's expansion goals and maximizing new growth avenues,” said Archit Shankar, head of marketing and corporate communication, Bharti AXA Life.
In his career stint, Archit has successfully spearheaded the development of impactful campaigns – ‘Ab Nahin Khareedoge Toh Kab’ and the annual brand property ‘Walk for Health’ for Max Bupa. He has contributed to building brands that garnered external acclaim and were honored through various awards; NIIT won the Best E-Learning Platform Award by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), The Economic Times Best Brand in 2019 and 2021 for Max Bupa under the Health Insurance category, among others.