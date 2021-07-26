Ex-Vodafone Vickey Rodrigues joins MissCallPay as Co-Founder

He will be in charge of Technology.
'Misscallpay,' a pioneer in bringing voice based payment solutions to the Bharat population, announced Vickey Rodrigues as Co-founder & CTO. With the gearing up for the commercial launch of MissCallPay in September 2021, Vickey Rodrigues to play a crucial role in the entire execution of MissCallPay. He will be in charge of Technology.
Vickey quit his plum job as CTO of Healthspings (a leading healthcare chain funded by Narayana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures) to join MissCallPay. He brings a rich experience of over 20 years of leading tech and solutions teams in organizations like Vodafone, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Wipro, and Sprint RPG.
Vickey's significant achievement has been his stint with Vodafone India, where he built the specs for USSD based Interoperable Mobile Payments standard for India. As the Head Technology of Vodafone M-Pesa India, he grew M-Pesa from zero to 100+ million wallets.
In the words of Mitesh Thakker, founder – MissCallPay, "We are delighted to have an experienced eye like Vickey on the team as this will help us build our business as we are starting the commercial operations in a few months. We are looking at bringing a tighter focus on Technology while reaching out and increasing our subscribers in the next few months."
On the occasion of his appointment, Vickey Rodrigues said, "Post my experience with M-Pesa, I always had a dream to enter the feature phone payment space. No better time than now to join MissCallPay and build robust digital payment solutions for the next billion."