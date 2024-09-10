Global Music Junction names Akash Kumar Upadhyay as AVP amid expansion with Warner Music Group

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will focus on expanding market presence, leveraging technology, bridging gaps between artists and audiences, and growing in global markets.
Global Music Junction, a Mumbai-based marketing agency, has appointed Akash Kumar Upadhyay as associate vice president. This move comes amid an expansion in Warner Music Group's partnership with the company.
Upadhyay will directly report to Rajkumar, CEO, Global Music Junction.
The collaboration with Warner Music Group, which also includes JetSynthesys, reflects a broader trend of integrating global music networks to create more robust and interconnected platforms.
As associate vice president, Upadhyay will be focussing on expanding the company's market presence and leveraging new technological advancements.
His role will spearhead initiatives that bridge the gap between artists and audiences, optimising digital experiences, and driving growth in key international markets.