Havas elevates Rana Barua and Alberto Canteli to senior positions

Barua will extend his remit to include South East and North Asia and Canteli will drive special projects with Murphy, Global CEO.
Havas, an advertising and public relations company, has announced the appointment of Alberto Canteli and Rana Barua.
Rana Barua, would be based in Mumbai and will extend his remit to include South East and North Asia.
Rana's career spans nearly three decades, including the last five years spent overseeing Havas’ India operations, comprising over 2,000 people across creative and media network. The expansion of Barua’s scope would add nine additional markets under his leadership in his new role as group CEO of India, southeast and north Asia.
Rana Barua said, “I look forward to working closely with the regional teams and each country’s leadership to create more meaningful engagements and opportunities for our talent and clients.”
Alberto Canteli, based in Dubai, will continue as chairman and CEO Havas Nordics, Benelux, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. Alberto will be taking on new responsibilities to drive special projects in coordination with Donna Murphy, Global CEO, Havas Creative Network and Havas Health & You.
This new area of focus will include identifying growth levers and developing actionable strategies at the global level, including new client opportunities, services, expansion, and cross-selling. A long-time veteran of Havas, Canteli has been serving as a key pillar in the international expansion of Havas for more than twenty years.
“During moments like these of continued disruption and transformation, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to combine my regional responsibilities in Europe and the Middle East with a new role that will facilitate a closer collaboration with our global leadership team. AI, Web 3.0 and Blockchain among other advancements, will have a strong impact on our industry and it will be a privilege to contribute to the transformation and turnaround of our business moving forward,” says Alberto Canteli.
“I would like to warmly congratulate Alberto and Rana on their new, expanded roles.” commented Yannick Bolloré, chairman and Global CEO, Havas.