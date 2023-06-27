M&C Saatchi Performance promotes Kabeer Chaudhary to Global CEO role

On his appointment, Kabeer Chaudhary said: ‘It is a huge honour for me to take on the CEO role from James and further expand on the exceptional legacy he has created. During my time at M&C Saatchi Performance, I have witnessed firsthand the hard work which has led us to becoming a trusted and recognized performance marketing powerhouse. My focus will remain on driving incremental business growth for our clients while expanding our portfolio of services and geographies. With the strong M&C Saatchi brand name, a global team of performance marketing experts and an envious list of clients, I’m really excited to lead the agency through the next era of growth.’