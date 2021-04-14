K Madhavan becomes president - The Walt Disney Company India and Star India

In this role, Madhavan will drive the strategy and growth of the Company in India, with responsibility for the vast Disney, Star and Hotstar businesses and operations spanning across entertainment, sports and regional channels, and direct-to-consumer. This includes oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales, as well as a thriving local content production business that currently is responsible for the creation of 18,000 hours of original content across fiction, non-fiction, sports, and movies in eight languages.