MiQ appoints Varun Mohan as Head of Growth & Revenue - India & SAARC

Prior to joining MiQ, Varun was head of digital revenue at Republic TV.
Varun Mohan, head digital revenue, Republic TV has joined programmatic media company MiQ as head of growth & revenue - India & SAARC. Prior to joining MiQ, Varun was Head of Digital Revenue at Republic TV.
At Republic TV, he was responsible for digital revenue functions, operations, marketing, market expansion and platform partnerships.
With over decades and half in the digital media and advertising industry, Mohan has had stints with Appier Inc, Vserv Digital, Managed Microsoft Advertising, The Economist Newspaper - Digital etc in the past. Prior to his stint with Republic TV, Mohan was Director Sales at Appier Inc where he led India Market launch, expansion and revenue.
In his new role at MiQ, he will setup revenue functions for India, business expansion in SAARC region.