Nitin Bawankule to quit Disney Star India

Nitin Bawankule, head - ad sales, Disney Star India, has resigned, sources confirmed. Bawankule has worked with the company for over two years.
His exit comes close in the heels of the exit of Sunil Rayan, President, and Head of Disney+ Hotstar.
Bawankule joined in October 2019. He is responsible for the country ad sales revenues for Linear and Digital Video platforms across Entertainment and Sports Genre.
He has almost three decades of experience in the industry. Before joining Disney+Star, he worked at Google for eight years. He has also worked at Dell, Motorola, Satyam Computers, Whirlpool and Godrej.