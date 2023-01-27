Top-level professionals took exit from Skoda Auto India

With this decision, the company would be looking to revamp the top management.
Ajay Raghuvanshi, head of sales, Skoda Auto India , and Tarun Jha, head of marketing, Skoda Auto India have put in their papers, according to a report by Autocarpro.
The report also mentioned that the same was communicated to the dealer partners this week, and with this the company would be looking to revamp the top management.
Ajay Raghuvanshi and Tarun Jha were part of the team that had successfully launched two mainstream models - Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan, helping Skoda Auto to post record sales of over 53721 vehicles in 2022 doubling over 2021.
Jha has an automotive experience of over 15 years and he was working with Skoda since 2008, which included a stint at the HQ in Prague.
He started his career in advertising and has worked with agencies like Mudra Communications and Ogilvy, before making a shift to automotive world.
Whereas Ajay Raghuvanshi is a sales expert who have worked with various automotive brands right from Hyundai, Honda, Tata Motors, Yamaha, Nissan before joining Skoda Auto a few years ago.