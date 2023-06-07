Under Armour appoints Surya Kiran as Head of Marketing

Prior to joining Underdog Athletics, Surya served as Head of Brand Marketing & Social Media at Infinix India.
Underdog Athletics, exclusive India distributor and licensee for Under Armour, has appointed Surya Kiran as head – marketing. In his new role, Surya will be responsible for driving the brand narrative of Under Armour in India as the most loved athletic performance brand, while simultaneously delivering on premium shopping experiences across retail and e-commerce.
Surya comes from a rich & diverse 11 years of experience spread across e-commerce, tech & FMCG categories. Prior to joining Underdog Athletics, Surya served as head of brand marketing & social media at Infinix India & helped build the brand from ground up. His expertise lies in consumer marketing, brand management, new product launches & go-to-market strategies.
Regarding his new role, Surya said, “Under Armour/Underdog Athletics embodies the soul and spirit of every performance driven athlete. The brand has been able to create a cult fan base in India by owning a strategic position in the market, and is well poised for a steep growth in the country. For me it’s a seamless coming together of my two passion points – storytelling & athletic/sports performance. I’m thrilled to add my bit to take it to the next level.”