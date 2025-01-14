Walmart has launched a new logo, marking its first redesign in nearly 20 years, unveiled on January 13, 2025. The updated logo features a bolder font and a deeper blue colour, while retaining the iconic yellow "spark" symbol.
The redesign is inspired by founder Sam Walton's classic trucker hat, merging Walmart's historical roots with a modern image. The color palette includes True Blue and Spark Yellow, maintaining the brand’s heritage while updating its look.
William White, Walmart's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, emphasised the brand's commitment to evolving with its customers while staying true to Sam Walton's principles. The update is seen as a reflection of Walmart's growth and innovation.
The new logo has sparked a mixed reaction online, with some users on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) joking about the subtle differences between the old and new designs
Memes and jokes about the logo's similarities have circulated widely, with some users humorously questioning the necessity of the redesign
Despite the online humor, some individuals have praised the rebrand for its subtlety and alignment with modern trends, appreciating the logo's simplicity and adherence to Walmart's roots
