PubMatic launches Audience Encore for publishers to monetise audience data

Digital technology company PubMatic has announced the launch of Audience Encore, with an aim to change the way publishers monetise audience data. Audience Encore intends to deliver more control for publishers and data companies over their audience segments by offering granular control of permissions and pricing in a safe environment. Publishers and data companies will also get the opportunity to activate their data across the entire platform. PubMatic believes this mutually beneficial innovation will increase efficiency in the market. It will also set the course for better monetisation of first, second, and third-party data for all those companies that have largely been overlooked in the ecosystem.