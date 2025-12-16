The Myntra Case Study: Building India’s fashion-tech ecosystem

Myntra started as a modest gift-personalisation site but quickly evolved into India’s fashion-ecommerce powerhouse. Acquired by Flipkart, it leveraged scale, tech, and brand partnerships to dominate the fashion online space. Over time, it built its own private labels, optimised its supply chain, and invested in customer experience innovations like try-at-home, AI stylists, and short-form content. As of 2025, it faces stiff competition, regulatory scrutiny, and operational challenges — but its strong brand, tech investments, and deep understanding of fashion shoppers make it one of India’s most influential fashion platforms.