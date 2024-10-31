Advertisment
Marketing Initiative

jgf Marketing Initiative

Flipkart’s new ‘ADd TO BRAG!’ campaign makes Diwali shopping a social media affair

Diwali is not just about shopping—it's about showing it off too, and with ‘ADd TO BRAG’, Flipkart lets you create your ads targeted to the friends you want to playfully flaunt.

By afaqs! partner content
Oct 29, 2024 13:28 IST 3 Min read
io Marketing Initiative

Mokobara joins the journey of Diljit Dosanjh’s record-breaking Dil-luminati Tour

By afaqs! partner content
Oct 28, 2024 10:28 IST 2 Min read
gfdz Marketing Initiative

Varun Dhawan transforms Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre for Prime Video’s ‘Citadel Honey Bunny’ launch

By afaqs! partner content
Oct 25, 2024 18:43 IST 2 Min read
kjh Marketing Initiative
JioCinema and Sports18 to exclusively broadcast South Africa vs India T20 Series: A Rematch of Champions
By afaqs! partner content
Oct 21, 2024 10:21 IST 3 Min read
ddnbs Marketing Initiative
Hindustan Times brings a gourmet tribute to 100 years of its legacy with HT@100 - The Taste of Time
By afaqs! partner content
Oct 15, 2024 13:17 IST 3 Min read

Latest Stories

Flipkart Advertising

Sit down, start bragging: why Flipkart wants you to flaunt your buys

For ages, we were told to stay humble and not show off, but Flipkart thinks otherwise. DDB Mudra CCO Rahul Mathew tells us why.

By Shreyas Kulkarni
Oct 31, 2024 05:30 IST 2 Min read
natural vs lab-grown diamonds Advertising

NDC backs the real deal; targets lab-grown diamonds

By Nisha Qureshi
Oct 31, 2024 05:20 IST 3 Min read
Metro Shoes- Takes you to the new Advertising

METRO Shoes reinforces equality in relationships in new ad

By Benita Chacko
Oct 31, 2024 05:10 IST 3 Min read
FlipkartMinutes Marketing
Flipkart Minutes unveils ‘DiwaLIT Glasses’ for festive light effects
By afaqs! news bureau
Oct 30, 2024 18:23 IST 1 Min read
MuthootFinance Advertising
Amitabh Bachchan touts Muthoot Finances offerings in new campaign
By afaqs! news bureau
Oct 30, 2024 17:51 IST 2 Min read

Media

Nicolle Pangis People Spotting

Nicolle Pangis joins Netflix as VP Advertising

She will report to Amy Reinhard, Netflix's president of advertising. In July this year, Peter Naylor, who previously held the role of VP of ads, left the company.

By afaqs! news bureau
Oct 30, 2024 16:20 IST 1 Min read
image_washington Media

200,000 cancel WaPo subscription over presidential endorsement decision

By afaqs! news bureau
Oct 30, 2024 08:58 IST 2 Min read
Festive Advertising on CTV Media

Brands up C-TV spends by 20-30% YoY during festive season

By Benita Chacko
Oct 29, 2024 05:20 IST 5 Min read
Zee-Sony Media
NCLT rejects shareholder plea on Zee-Sony merger: ET
By afaqs! news bureau
Oct 28, 2024 10:52 IST 1 Min read
Campa Cola Marketing
Reliance-fuelled Campa's rise has cola makers splurging on marketing
By Nisha Qureshi
Oct 28, 2024 05:30 IST 4 Min read

afaqs! Video Interviews

Rohit Bhasin CMO Dialogues Marketing

60% of our marketing budget goes to digital: CMO Kotak Mahindra Bank

Rohit Bhasin, president, head-affluent, NRI, business banking and chief marketing officer, talks about the brand’s marketing strategy, applications of AI, and more.

By Venkata Susmita Biswas
Sep 20, 2024 05:20 IST 4 Min read
India largely watches movies on TV, which makes it a consistent part of media plans to build frequency: Ajay Dang Marketing

India largely watches movies on TV, which makes it a consistent part of media plans to build frequency: Ajay Dang

By Venkata Susmita Biswas
Sep 04, 2024 05:20 IST 3 Min read
Legrand India’s digital spends increased from 5-6% to over 50% in last 10 years Marketing

Legrand India’s digital spends increased from 5-6% to over 50% in last 10 years

By Benita Chacko
Aug 23, 2024 05:20 IST 4 Min read
“Influencer marketing is one of the most low-cost digital marketing avenues we use” Marketing
“Influencer marketing is one of the most low-cost digital marketing avenues we use”
By Venkata Susmita Biswas
Aug 20, 2024 05:20 IST 3 Min read
A century-old brand's recipe for success: MTR's CMO on innovation and staying true to roots Marketing
A century-old brand's recipe for success: MTR's CMO on innovation and staying true to roots
By Ubaid Zargar
Aug 09, 2024 05:20 IST 4 Min read

Brands

Here’s how brands are riding wave of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent Influencer Marketing

From Spinny to POP: Brands embrace Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’

Brands such as Spinny and POP have partnered directly with 'India’s Got Latent,' while Swiggy, Blinkit, and others have collaborated with the show's contestants.

By Yash Bhatia
Oct 30, 2024 05:20 IST 4 Min read
Pizza Hut's Momo Mia pizza Marketing

Pizza Hut India CMO on why it brought back the Momo Mia Pizza

By Shreyas Kulkarni
Oct 29, 2024 05:30 IST 4 Min read
Tata Neu Brands

Tata Group to join quick commerce race with Neu Flash: ET

By afaqs! news bureau
Oct 28, 2024 08:50 IST 1 Min read
Amul Brands
Buying pure ghee? Amul posts image of a bogus pack that appears real
By afaqs! news bureau
Oct 25, 2024 13:01 IST 2 Min read
GCPL's ad spends surge 59.09% YoY to Rs 320.39 Crore in Q1FY24 Advertising
Godrej Consumer Products' standalone Q2 FY25 ad spends decrease by 5.7% YoY
By afaqs! news bureau
Oct 24, 2024 16:33 IST 1 Min read
