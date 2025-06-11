From attention to conversion: JioStar builds the bridge UGC platforms miss

India’s media landscape is transforming rapidly. At the heart of this shift lies a powerful synergy between TV and digital. Audiences now move seamlessly across screens, expecting experiences that are personal, immersive, and contextually rich. And that’s exactly where JioStar delivers.

A platform that leads in reach, diversity, and depth

According to BARC data (Jan–Mar 2025), JioStar reaches over 750 million monthly viewers, which is 1.5X more than user-generated content (UGC) platforms that garner over 500 million MAUs. The platform delivers 2.1X higher reach among female audiences, 1.4X higher reach among male and youth segments, and performs 60% stronger in rural India. In the Southern states, JioStar achieves over 95% TV penetration. These aren’t just impressive figures—they reflect JioStar’s dominance across diverse audience cohorts, regional geographies, and content formats, making it the most powerful destination for brands looking to scale with relevance.

Today’s platforms must do more than show up—they must show up meaningfully. Regional storytelling, language preferences, and fragmented attention spans are redefining what effective engagement looks like. JioStar spans 84 television channels, 29 HD channels, and the OTT platform JioHotstar, forming a seamless, connected ecosystem where TV and digital amplify each other—not compete.

This isn’t just dual-screening; this is connected viewing—a networked approach that ensures your brand stays top of mind, no matter where or how audiences are watching.

Intentional viewership, not accidental scrolling

Audiences don’t stumble onto JioStar—they come for the content. With an average 200 minutes of daily watch time per user (vs. 87 minutes on UGC OLVs), JioStar’s audiences are engaged, emotionally invested, and deeply immersed in the stories they choose to watch.

Brand-safe, story-driven, full-funnel

JioStar’s content isn’t governed by algorithms—it’s curated, contextual, and brand-safe. Whether through co-created branded content, slot-based integrations, or targeted OTT formats, advertisers gain creative control and strategic precision.

And when it comes to impact, JioStar doesn’t just stop at awareness. It delivers a full-funnel solution—from mass reach via TV to precise targeting via OTT, all within a single, unified publisher ecosystem. No fragmentation. No inefficiencies. Just one powerful stage where storytelling meets scale, and moments turn into momentum.

