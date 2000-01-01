Marketing Mix (4Ps)

Initial Launch Products: Bingo! Potato Chips – in differentiated Indian and fusion flavours

– in differentiated Indian and fusion flavours Bingo! Mad Angles – triangular chips with distinct crunch and seasoning Product Philosophy: Innovative formats (e.g., Mad Angles, Tedhe Medhe, Tangles)

(e.g., Mad Angles, Tedhe Medhe, Tangles) Desi fusion flavours – Masala Remix, Chatkila Nimbu Achar, Punjabi tadka, etc.

– Masala Remix, Chatkila Nimbu Achar, Punjabi tadka, etc. Frequent limited-edition variants to keep the range fresh. Packaging Innovation: Bold, colourful packs with quirky names and comic-style fonts

and comic-style fonts Modern design language unlike traditional namkeen brands

Competitive pricing against Lay's and Kurkure

Smaller pack sizes (₹5, ₹10) for impulse and rural penetration

Higher-end SKUs for urban modern trade (₹20–₹50)

Positioning: Youth-centric , fun, unconventional, unpredictable

, fun, unconventional, unpredictable Focused on experimentation, quirkiness, Indian fusion flavours Advertising Approach: Absurdist humour and surreal visuals (talking animals, time machines, aliens)

(talking animals, time machines, aliens) Created buzz with “Bingo! Tedhe Medhe” campaigns

campaigns Characters like the ‘Mad Angles' gang , bizarre storylines that went viral

, bizarre storylines that went viral Strong presence in youth-focused TV, digital and OOH media Notable Campaigns: “No confusion, great combination”

“It's Different” – reinforced brand's experimental spirit

“Madbury x Mad Angles” – flavour co-creation with Cadbury

Digital-first campaigns in 2020s – meme-led, social-first content

Leveraged ITC's strong FMCG retail network (also used for cigarettes, atta, etc.)

(also used for cigarettes, atta, etc.) Quickly reached tier 1 to tier 4 towns within 12–18 months of launch

within 12–18 months of launch Wide availability through: Kirana stores Modern trade College canteens, cinema halls, railway stalls



Competitive Landscape

Key Rivals: Lay's – well-entrenched global player in chips

– well-entrenched global player in chips Kurkure – leader in masala extruded snacks

– leader in masala extruded snacks Haldiram's, Balaji, Bikaji – strong regional snacks

– strong regional snacks D2C players (TagZ, Too Yumm!) emerging post-2020 Bingo!'s Differentiators: Bold, Indianized flavour innovation

Brand humour and youth language

Multiple snack formats – not just chips

– not just chips Ability to pivot quickly and test new variants

Challenges & Responses

Challenges: Competing against PepsiCo's scale and marketing power

Category clutter with too many small snack brands

with too many small snack brands Balancing premium urban appeal and mass rural distribution

and Price sensitivity and loyalty to regional snacks Strategic Responses: Launched new sub-brands and formats : Mad Angles, Tedhe Medhe, Tangles

: Mad Angles, Tedhe Medhe, Tangles Created desi-flavour profiles for deeper local resonance

for deeper local resonance Agile, low-cost regional marketing strategies

Introduced baked and healthier variants (e.g., No Maida chips) to tap health trend

Consumer Perception & Brand Connect

Viewed as bold, fun, and innovative

High recall among Gen Z and millennials

Known for non-boring flavours and weird but fun ads

and Popular in both college youth and semi-urban snackers

Impact & Legacy

Within 2 years of launch, Bingo! became second-largest player in branded snacks in India.

in branded snacks in India. Helped fragment Lay's dominance .

. Created entirely new formats like triangular chips (Mad Angles).

like triangular chips (Mad Angles). Among the top snack brands by volume and recall in India as of 2025.

Current Position (as of 2025)

Over ₹2,500 crore in annual turnover

Market presence in 20+ countries (Gulf, SEA, Africa)

Leading in non-potato-chip formats in India

in India Key part of ITC Next strategy to grow FMCG to ₹1 lakh crore by 2030

to grow FMCG to ₹1 lakh crore by 2030 Regularly launches new SKUs to stay relevant with young audiences

Key Learnings

Humour and experimentation can work in even traditional categories

can work in even traditional categories Youth-focused positioning must evolve , but without losing core tone

, but without losing core tone Creating multiple formats helps defend share against single-format competitors

helps defend share against single-format competitors In FMCG, distribution + product freshness = sustained engagement

Summary

Bingo! is a rare example of a successful late entrant in an already saturated category. It leveraged youth appeal, quirky innovation, and deep distribution to break through. In a market often defined by taste nostalgia, Bingo! carved its own space through fun, freshness, and flavour madness — proving that you don't have to be boring to be big.