Brand Overview
Brand:
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Parent Company:
Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Core Categories:
Automotive
Taglines Over the Years:
- Move Together in Style
Market Context at Launch
- Early 2010s saw growing demand for 7-seater family vehicles, especially among large Indian families and taxi operators.
- The MPV segment was dominated by:
- Toyota Innova (premium, expensive)
- Mahindra Xylo (larger, less refined)
- Tavera and Sumo (largely utilitarian)
- There was a gap for an affordable, fuel-efficient, compact MPV with car-like comfort.
Marketing Mix (4Ps)
Product Strategy
Design & Positioning
- Marketed as a Life Utility Vehicle (LUV) rather than just an MPV.
- Designed with urban and semi-urban families in mind.
- Offered a three-row layout in a footprint similar to a compact sedan.
- Stylish, yet practical; not overtly boxy.
- Initially launched with:
- 1.4L petrol engine
- 1.3L Fiat-sourced diesel (popular, frugal)
- Later added:
- CNG variant
- SHVS mild-hybrid tech
- 1.5L petrol in second-gen models
- No diesel option post-2020 BS6 norms
- 1st Gen (2012–2018): Practical, no-frills; loved for mileage and affordability.
- 2nd Gen (2018–present): Premium design, Heartect platform, more features, new engines, better safety.
Pricing Strategy
- Positioned between hatchbacks/sedans and premium MPVs like the Innova.
- Introductory prices around ₹5.89 lakh (2012); now in the ₹8.7–13.0 lakh (ex-showroom) range depending on variant.
- Offered in Petrol, CNG, and Automatic (AT) versions.
- Tour M variant targeted at fleet operators.
Promotion Strategy
Messaging Evolution
- Early years: “A car for your extended family” – practicality focus.
- Mid-life: “LUV – Life Utility Vehicle” – emotional, lifestyle-driven.
- Recent years: “Move Together in Style” – upgraded positioning, urban sophistication.
- Print and TV for early mass reach.
- Celebrity endorsements (e.g., Shah Rukh Khan in initial campaigns).
- Later focused on digital, especially family-centric content and influencer drives.
Distribution Strategy
- Leveraged Maruti Suzuki's unmatched dealer and service network.
- Penetrated urban, semi-urban, and rural markets.
- Strong CNG and Tour models made it attractive to fleet/taxi aggregators.
Competitive Landscape
Key Rivals
- Renault Triber (lower segment, smaller engine)
- Toyota Innova Crysta (premium, different price bracket)
- Mahindra Marazzo (larger but less popular)
- Kia Carens (direct rival since 2022)
- Honda Mobilio / BR-V (discontinued)
Ertiga's Strengths
- Value-for-money pricing
- Excellent fuel economy (especially CNG)
- Strong resale and brand trust
- Low cost of ownership
- 3rd-row space better than most rivals in same price range
Consumer Perception & Emotional Connect
- Known as:
- A reliable family car
- Low-maintenance, spacious, mileage-friendly
- Ideal for long-distance family travel
- Loved for:
- Practical third row
- Decent boot space with flexibility
- Good resale value
Challenges & Strategic Responses
Challenges
- Lack of diesel variant after BS6
- Growing consumer expectations for tech features
- SUV boom eating into MPV sales
- Ertiga facelift in 2022 with more features (cruise control, new grille, SmartPlay infotainment)
- Focus on CNG and automatic variants
- Launch of XL6 – a more premium, 6-seater version for more style-conscious buyers
- Hybrid-ready 1.5L petrol engine introduced
Impact & Market Performance
- Over 9 lakh units sold since launch (as of 2023)
- Often among top 3 MPVs in India by monthly sales
- Strong performer in both private and fleet markets
- Helped create and dominate the affordable family MPV segment
Key Learnings
- Creating a new sub-category (LUV) helps break out of utilitarian MPV perceptions.
- When a brand is trusted and serviceable, customers will upgrade within it.
- Combining practicality and emotion drives deeper consumer connect.
- Refreshes and new variants (XL6) can retain buyers in a shifting market.
- Strong focus on alternate fuels (CNG) helps address rising fuel cost concerns.
Summary
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a masterclass in function-led brand evolution. It democratized the MPV segment, making 7-seaters accessible to the Indian middle class. With smart pricing, consistent upgrades, and Maruti's brand equity, Ertiga remains a category leader and household name in Indian mobility. Whether as a first MPV or a dependable long-haul family car, Ertiga has moved India together, in comfort and style.