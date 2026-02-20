Aurelia launches #HameshaTrending campaign with Ananya Panday

Aurelia, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's TCNS division, has launched its Spring Summer ’26 collection under the #HameshaTrending campaign, featuring actor Ananya Panday.

The campaign centres on the brand’s focus on trend-led Indian wear for younger consumers. The film follows a group of friends across everyday and celebratory settings, including office outings, trips and weddings, showcasing multiple looks from the new collection.

The Spring Summer ’26 range includes updated kurta silhouettes, co-ord sets, pastel palettes, florals and lightweight fabrics designed for seasonal wear. The collection is positioned for occasions spanning work, social gatherings and festive events.

Speaking about the campaign, Ananya Panday said: “I’ve always believed fashion should feel fun, easy, and totally you. I love experimenting with trends, but in a way that still feels comfortable and natural. That’s what I love about Aurelia, it keeps Indian wear fresh and current without making it feel over-the-top. #HameshaTrending is such a vibe because it’s about staying updated and feeling confident every single day. I’m so excited to be part of a brand that celebrates being stylish in your own effortless way.”

Anant Daga, chief executive officer - TCNS Division, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said: “Aurelia has consistently resonated with women who want to stay relevant in an ever-evolving fashion landscape. With this sharp positioning, we are reinforcing Aurelia’s role as the go-to destination for the latest trends in Indian wear. The Spring Summer ’26 collection and #HameshaTrending campaign are strategic steps toward strengthening our fashion-forward credentials while continuing to offer accessibility, comfort, and inclusivity at scale. Ananya’s strong connect with young consumers further amplifies this vision and aligns perfectly with the brand’s growth ambitions.”

The campaign will be promoted across digital and social platforms, OTT, and in over 240 stores nationwide.