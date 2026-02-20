Colgate Total ropes in Rahul Dravid for oral health campaign

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has appointed former India cricketer Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador for Colgate Total.

The company said the partnership aims to link oral health with athletic performance, shifting the conversation from hygiene to overall physical readiness. Citing scientific research, the brand stated that oral germs can enter the bloodstream, potentially contributing to inflammation and affecting recovery and stamina.

The campaign positions oral care as part of an athlete’s daily routine, alongside sleep, nutrition and training. It highlights Colgate Total’s Dual Zinc + Arginine technology, which the company claims helps prevent eight dental problems by fighting germ build-up.

Rahul Dravid, brand ambassador for Colgate Total, said: "When it comes to sports performance, every detail counts. Oral health is one such detail - so much so that teams across the world & coaches like Hansi Flick now mandate dental exams for their team. That's where Colgate Total comes in for me, it prevents 8 dental problems, giving you that proactive edge.”

Gunjit Jain, EVP, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), said: "Good health has always been linked to sports performance. Everyone knows that you need good sleep, exercise and nutrition but the hidden edge that has not been spoken about yet is Oral Health. Yes, Oral Health is linked to sports performance. The science is simple - germs in your mouth can enter your body, cause inflammation and slow down muscle recovery and impact stamina. By partnering with Rahul Dravid, a personification of consistency and credibility, we're taking this conversation mainstream while highlighting Colgate Total's superior technology that fights germ build-up 3x better, preventing 8 dental problems. Stay tuned for more."

The campaign will run across digital and social media platforms, supported by influencer-led content.