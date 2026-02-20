Fabindia unveils new campaign around Chikankari collection

Fabindia has launched its Spring 2026 campaign, titled ‘The Song of Spring’, highlighting a new Chikankari collection across menswear, womenswear and kidswear.

The collection reinterprets the traditional embroidery style through updated silhouettes and a broader colour palette. Alongside pastels, the range includes shades such as plum, berry and fuchsia across cotton, crepe and yarn-dyed fabrics. Designs include co-ord sets, vests, resort dresses and saris, as well as a monochrome black-and-white series.

The campaign also features a film focusing on artisan clusters involved in the craft.

While commenting on the launch, a Fabindia spokesperson said: “Behind every thread is a heartbeat; behind every pattern, a lifetime of devotion. To provide deeper context to the craftsmanship, we have released a film highlighting the master craftspeople within the artisan clusters. It offers an intimate lens into our cluster communities, going behind the stitches to reveal the patience and precision that define Chikankari. It is a tribute to the human element, the master craftspeople who transform a rhythmic needle-pull into a cultural legacy.”

The menswear line includes kurtas and shirts with embroidered detailing, while the kidswear range features embroidered kurtas and checkered shirts in lighter seasonal tones. The collection is available across more than 350 Fabindia stores and carries the Craftmark tag to indicate hand-crafted authenticity.