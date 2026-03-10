McDonald's brought back Sara Arjun; the timing was no accident

When the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped last week, the song that cut through wasn't new. "Ari Ari" is a remix of a Bombay Rockers track from 2003. The first film did the same: its title track was a remake of a 1995 Punjabi song, and another number was lifted from a 1960 qawwali.

McDonald's India North and East appears to have been paying attention.

Days after the Dhurandhar 2 trailer broke, the brand announced Sara Arjun, who plays a lead role in both films, as its new brand ambassador. The hook is not her Bollywood profile. It is that she appeared in a McDonald's television commercial as a child. The new campaign recreates that ad, setting up the same girlfriend-boyfriend banter from the original, now for the Buddy Meal priced at Rs 119.

The timing is not coincidental. It is the point.

"McDonald's has been a special part of my journey since childhood," Sara says. "Returning to the brand for this campaign feels incredibly nostalgic." She is not wrong, but she is also describing exactly what the brand is selling: the feeling of return.

Anant Agarwal, Vice Chairman of MMG Group and CPRL, frames it as emotional continuity. "Sara's return to McDonald's is a wonderful reminder of the deep emotional connections many customers have grown up with," he says. What he is also describing, without saying it directly, is a media strategy.

Both the franchise and the brand are making the same bet: that audiences respond more deeply to things they already love than to things they are meeting for the first time. Dhurandar remixes old songs because they carry emotional memory that a new composition cannot manufacture overnight. McDonald's brings back a face its customers grew up with for the same reason. The product is new. The feeling is borrowed from somewhere warmer.

The Buddy Meal campaign's tagline is Khao Meal, Baat Ke, a celebration of sharing and simplicity. But the more interesting message is the one underneath it: that the most effective way to sell something new is to make people feel like they already belong to it.