Ink In Caps dominates, crowned Agency of the Year at afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2023

Black White Orange Merch and Story Digital share the spotlight as Young Agencies of the Year.
The ninth edition of the afaqs! Foxglove Awards unfolded at Jade Luxury Banquets, Worli, Mumbai, setting the stage for a celebration of creativity and innovation within India's vibrant advertising industry.
As India's sole award ceremony for young agencies, spanning 9 super-categories and 48 categories, the event showcased the remarkable talents of emerging agencies, providing a glimpse into the future of the advertising landscape in the nation.
Ink In Caps emerged as the star of the night, claiming the coveted title of Agency of the Year. Their exceptional work and creative brilliance stood out in a fiercely competitive field.
Founded in 2017, Ink In Caps is a Mumbai-based full-service Martech agency that pioneers new and dynamic solutions for brands across multiple platforms.
The Young Agency of the Year title witnessed an exciting tie between Black White Orange Merch and Story Digital, underscoring the dynamic and success-driven landscape of emerging agencies in the Indian advertising scene.
Black White Orange, a Mumbai-based agency founded in 2015, specialises in providing merchandising solutions. The agency aids brands, celebrities, media, and retailers in enhancing their relationships with consumers.
Story Digital, established in 2018 and headquartered in New Delhi, offers consumer-centric solutions to drive culture, commerce, and communities for brands and businesses.
National Winners
Ink In Caps emerged as a dominant force at the national level, clinching two prestigious Gold metals in the Brand Activation and Content Marketing categories and a Silver in the Best Brand Integration category.
In the Most Witty Use of Influencer(s) category, Story Digital's "World's Coolest Shower for Wild Stone" for Wild Stone earned them a coveted Silver metal.
SoCheers claimed an esteemed Silver metal in the Best Online Integrated Campaign category and two Bronzes in the categories of Best Application of User Generated Content and Best Brand Influencer Collaboration.
OneZeroEight Learning secured two Bronze metals in the Best Brand Identity and Best Packaging categories.
Also taking home two Bronze metals, Howl Digital demonstrated their proficiency in the Best Brand Influencer Collaboration and Most Witty Use of Influencer(s) categories.
Eighteen exceptionally talented young agencies set the national stage ablaze, clinching a whopping 24 metals for their excellence and innovation in the advertising industry.
Regional Winners
South Zone
In the South Zone, Greenroom excelled by achieving a Gold with "The Meswak Song" for Dabur Meswak in the Best Digital Brand Video (Single).
Additionally, PAD Integrated Marketing & Communications and Gopigraphy each earned a Bronze metal in the Best Digital Brand Video (Single) and Best Brand Identity categories, respectively.
North Zone
Within the North Zone, Story Digital secured a Silver for "World's Coolest Shower" for Wild Stone in the Most Witty Use of Influencer(s) category.
Additionally, Endorphins Entertainment and StudioFry each earned a Bronze metal in the Best Use of a Visual and Best Digital Brand Video (Single) categories, respectively.
East Zone
Next, in the East Zone, SoS Ideas bagged two Silver metals in the Best Non-Traditional Indoor and Best Social Media Design categories.
Additionally, Digitale (A part of Lookad India) and Three Fourth Solutions each earned a Bronze metal in the Best Online Integrated Campaign and Best Digital Brand Video (Campaign) categories, respectively.
West Zone
This year, the West Zone was the epicentre of awards activity, particularly notable for the outstanding performance of Ink In Caps. The agency dominated across the board, securing a total of 6 awards, including 3 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze metals.
Additionally, De Icebreaker bagged a Silver in the Best Packaging category with their work on “Evo Foods Plant Based (Egg Alternative) Patty Packaging Design” for Evo Foodtech.
Mirroring their success at the national level, OneZeroEight Learning earned two Bronze metals in the Best Brand Identity and Best Packaging categories.
Black White Orange Merch celebrated a Silver with "ISRO giant poster collection by A47" for Indian Space Research Organisation in the Best Poster category.
Similar to their success at the national level, SoCheers earned a prestigious Silver metal in the Best Online Integrated Campaign category, along with two Bronze medals in the categories of Best Application of User Generated Content and Best Brand Influencer Collaboration.
Digiscrew stood out in the Best Use of Instagram category, securing a Silver metal.
Twenty remarkable young agencies found fame on the regional stage, securing an impressive total of 30 metals for their outstanding performance.
To check the comprehensive list of all the winners, please click here.
Established in 2015 with a dedicated mission to honour and uplift agencies aged 10 years or younger, Foxglove has consistently celebrated fresh content, engaging campaigns, and creative ideas.
Over the years, Foxglove has built a robust history marked by the enthusiastic participation of more than 750 entities. This history testifies to the awards' unique nature, providing agencies the choice to vie for National Awards or, if their aspirations differ, to exclusively enter the Regional Awards category—making it an appealing option for smaller, single-city agencies.
By fostering a spirit of healthy competition among contenders and ensuring that the best in the industry rise to the forefront to receive the acknowledgment they deserve, Foxglove stands as a beacon, showcasing and uplifting the talent and innovation within the advertising industry.