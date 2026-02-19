Bvlgari appoints Dua Lipa as global brand ambassador

Bvlgari has announced Dua Lipa as its new global brand ambassador. The Rome-based luxury house confirmed the appointment on February 19th, 2026.

Dua Lipa, a Grammy and BRIT Award-winning artist with a significant global streaming presence, joins the brand as part of its ongoing association with international cultural figures.

Commenting on the appointment, Laura Burdese, Bvlgari Deputy CEO and Bvlgari CEO as of July 1, 2026, said: “Dua Lipa embodies a contemporary vision of empowerment and freedom that deeply resonates with Bvlgari’s values. She is a strong, authentic voice who redefines success, and through her artistry and confidence inspires women around the world to embrace their inner strength. We are proud to welcome her as our Global Brand Ambassador and to begin this exciting new chapter together.”

Dua Lipa said: “It is incredibly special to work alongside an iconic brand like Bvlgari, and I'm thrilled to be part of a house that embodies confidence, creativity, and modern femininity. Their pieces always add the perfect finishing touch, transforming a look into a real moment.”

The partnership places Dua Lipa at the centre of Bvlgari’s global communication initiatives going forward.